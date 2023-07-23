Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Businessman receives ransom call from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Businessman receives ransom call from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

ByVinay Dalvi
Jul 23, 2023 01:03 AM IST

MUMBAI: A businessman from Malad West claimed to have received an extortion call from a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding 20 lakh on Friday.

The 53-year-old businessman, who has a catering business, registered an FIR at the Dindoshi police station against the unknown caller on Friday.

Police officials said the unknown caller threatened the caterer with dire consequences if he failed to pay 20 lakh, and the money was required to get other gang members out of prison.

On Friday, Jaykumar Jalan got a call from a private number, who claimed to be a member of the Bishnoi gang. “The caller told him that he was a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and the caterer will have to pay an extortion amount of 20 lakh to get three of their gang members out of prison or face dire consequences,” said a police officer.

“We have registered a case under section 385 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code. But, prima facie, we suspect the call was made by some fraudster using Lawrence Bishnoi’s name to terrorize the complainant and extort money. We are trying to track the caller,” said a police officer.

Bishnoi is presently incarcerated in Tihar Jail, Delhi. He was in the news after he threatened to kill actor Salman Khan, in a chit saying, “Tumhara Moose Wala kar denge.” His name was also involved in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

