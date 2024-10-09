Byculla MHADA building under repair collapses partially, no casualties

MUMBAI: Thirty families were evacuated after a MHADA building partially collapsed around 12.30 pm on Tuesday at Madanpura, Byculla. No injuries or deaths were reported. The ground-plus-three-storey building with 30 houses and 10 commercial units on the ground floor was under repair by MHADA when the incident took place. A portion of the Kareem building collapsed during the repair at the Madanpura area of Byculla in Mumbai. Mumbai India. Oct 08, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

According to the residents, the building was being repaired for the past 15 days. On Tuesday morning, at around 10.30 am, a few residents who were outside the building noticed that cracks had developed on the exterior wall. They immediately informed their neighbours and asked them to evacuate, as the situation seemed dangerous.

“All the children were at school when the incident took place,” said Ashraf Rizwan Khan, who lives with his joint family of around 15 members in the building. Luckily, the other residents warned us and got us to evacuate at the right time. If not for the evacuation, at least 30 to 40 people would have died in the collapse.”

Khan added that all the people rushed out, leaving all their possessions behind. “Our furniture, television sets and other household goods went down with the building,” he said. “We still need to have a talk with MHADA. Right now, everyone is busy running around for a place to stay.”

MHADA’s Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board offered alternative accommodation to the 30 families evacuated. However, officials said they refused to move to transit homes in Powai and requested alternatives within South Mumbai since their children study in schools in nearby areas.

Residents said they had moved to the homes of relatives or neighbours temporarily. They claimed that MHADA did not take appropriate safety measures while repairing the building, which was why the collapse happened.

“I usually go for a cup of tea with my friends right below this building,” said advocate Zubair Azmi, who lives two buildings away. “I cannot even imagine what would have happened if the collapse took place when we were all there. At least a transit camp needs to be arranged for the residents now.”

A fire brigade officer said, “One wall of a shop on the ground floor collapsed, and the whole building had so many cracks that the rest of it followed. No one was injured as all the residents had evacuated the building before it could collapse.”