MUMBAI: The city’s iconic Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo — better known as the Byculla Zoo or Victoria Gardens — has long drawn criticism over its ageing infrastructure and questionable animal welfare practices. But new data reveals a notable shift: animal deaths at India’s oldest zoo have significantly declined over the past five years, suggesting that ongoing upgrades and reforms may finally be paying off. Byculla zoo sees sharp drop in animal deaths, but concerns remain over missing species

Figures obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by activist Godfrey Pimenta show that annual animal deaths at the 162-year-old zoo dropped from 70 in 2019-20 to just 25 in 2024-25 — a 64% decrease over five years. (SEE BOX)

Spread across 22 hectares, the zoo currently houses 390 animals spanning 31 species of mammals, birds and reptiles. A senior civic official attributed the falling mortality rates to a more “stable population” following the introduction of younger animals and gradual phasing out of geriatric residents. “For decades, we weren’t getting new animals. Most of the earlier deaths were due to old age. Now, with new species arriving and breeding improving, we’re seeing a stabilised age profile,” the official said.

A costly turnaround

The transformation didn’t come cheap. Since 2018, the BMC has spent close to ₹200 crore on a phased revamp of the zoo, including state-of-the-art enclosures and improved living conditions. The lion enclosure alone cost ₹8.25 crore, while ₹7.15 crore went into a wolf enclosure and ₹3.82 crore into an otter habitat. Spaces for reptiles, birds and crocodilians were also upgraded.

However, the zoo has continued to draw flak for its high maintenance costs, particularly the ongoing expense of housing its Humboldt penguins — a flagship species whose upkeep has long raised questions over cost-efficiency and suitability to Mumbai’s tropical climate.

Animal welfare activists like Nilesh Bhanage, founder of the Plant and Animals Welfare Society (PAWS), recall the dismal state of affairs from a decade ago. “Earlier, animals were kept in 10x10 metal cages. Elephants were kept in solitary enclosures, with mirrors placed inside to create the illusion of companionship,” he said. The last elephant at the zoo, Anarkali, died of old age earlier this year.

Since then, Bhanage admits, some improvements are visible. “Today, animals live in enclosures that replicate their natural habitats. Penguins live in controlled environments, primates have trees to climb, and carnivores have space to move.” He also pointed out enrichment practices being adopted — like hanging meat on trees for lions to simulate a hunt or providing swimming pools for otters.

The zoo has also diversified its feeding routines. “We introduced seasonal and varied diets to improve nutrition,” said an official. Such enrichment — now a global standard in zoos — aims to keep captive animals mentally and physically stimulated.

Species missing, some numbers dwindling

Yet not all signs are positive. The RTI data also flags worrying declines in some species populations. The number of Night Herons fell from 96 to 42, barking deer from 19 to 10, and all 35 Budgerigars have vanished from the records.

“These variations can happen with flock species or due to natural attrition. It’s not always easy to determine exact causes,” the official said, though no clear reasons were offered for the disappearance of the birds.

Bhanage cautioned that while the infrastructure has improved, overall care standards and transparency still need scrutiny. “What’s missing is an independent mechanism to monitor animal health and welfare — beyond municipal oversight.”