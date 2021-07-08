Cabinet reshuffle: MVA allies close ranks; Shiv Sena vs BJP to intensify

The uncertainty in the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition seems to be over at least for now, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) giving a clear signal to the Shiv Sena, with the elevation of former chief minister Narayan Rane as a Union minister.

Rane, a bitter critic of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, is expected to play a crucial role as the BJP launches an offensive against the Sena, which, according to the BJP, betrayed the mandate to form a government with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

In fact, the induction of four ministers from Maharashtra in the union cabinet is expected to have several effects on state politics. The selection of ministers has shown that former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis continues to call the shots in Maharashtra BJP, although there have been murmurs of protests against “outsiders” being preferred for ministerial berths at the central government instead of party loyalists – three of the four new ministers from Maharashtra joined the BJP from the Congress or NCP in the past few years.

The development will help the ruling MVA partners keep their internal differences aside. For several weeks, speculations were rife that the BJP and Sena would bury the hatchet and reunite to form a government in the state. It began on June 8 when Thackeray called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the Centre’s intervention to restore the reservation given to Marathas. After the formal meeting, Modi had a one-on-one informal meeting with Thackeray. With both the BJP and Sena keeping quiet on what was discussed in the Thackeray-Modi meeting, there were speculations that the BJP had given an offer to the Sena chief to return to the NDA and form the government with the BJP in the state. Following the June 8 meeting, the Sena softened its criticism of the BJP-led government at the Centre. BJP’s hardest critic Sanjay Raut even had a closed-door meeting with BJP leader Ashish Shelar.

The developments assumed significance as they took place in the background of the Congress-Shiv Sena tussle as the latter launched a campaign to improve its organisational strength. There were also speculations that the makeover of union cabinet was delayed as the BJP wanted to accommodate the Sena in the cabinet reshuffle. However, Rane’s selection as a cabinet minister has cleared the air. Sena’s ruling alliance partners are now convinced there is unlikely to be a BJP-Sena reunion in the near future. In fact, a day before Rane was inducted in the union cabinet, Thackeray while speaking to the media ruled out a BJP-Sena reunion. “The BJP was trying to lure Sena back in the NDA as the party wants its government in a crucial state like Maharashtra. Rane’s induction is a signal that the BJP will go hammer and tongs against the Sena,” said a senior Congress minister.

The first step would obviously be the elections to most of the civic bodies, including Mumbai and district councils, to be held in six to eight months. “We would not be fighting these polls, which are considered mini assembly elections, together, but there would be a mutual understanding with the aim of gaining an edge over the common enemy, the BJP. It will help us in fight against the BJP rather than fighting among ourselves. The BJP’s aggressive stand against the Sena will compel all three allies to ensure that the MVA remains at the top in local bodies,” said a Shiv Sena minister who is part of the team that is drawing Sena strategy for the elections.

“The bonhomie between the Sena and Congress-NCP, which was seen initially but was missing for the past few months, is now visible again. The three parties closed the ranks and ensured that they dominate the two-day monsoon session that was held last week. The allies were on the same page when it was decided to suspend 12 BJP MLAs for misbehaviour with the presiding officer of the assembly. It not only took the BJP by surprise, but has also affected its floor strength significantly,” he added.

Meanwhile, Thackeray charged up party leaders at district level by directing them to reach out to the people in a bid to prepare for the forthcoming local body elections. He also advised them to increase the party’s base across the state.

On Thursday, Shiv Sena sought to downplay Rane’s induction. Raut has said that Rane’s induction cannot be linked with his rivalry with the Sena. “The ministers are not inducted in the cabinet to target any political rival, they are meant to serve the nation,” he said. Raut also taunted Rane that the latter got a “micro” (read insignificant) portfolio though he is former chief minister of Maharashtra.

Narayan Rane, who assumed charge as the MSME minister on Thursday, took a dig at Thackeray and said the latter is not big hearted to congratulate him. He also said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulated him for the success in his ministry. Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday, “Rane has been inducted into the cabinet on the basis of his calibre and nothing else.”

Referring to induction of Rane, Kapil Patil and Bharati Pawar all of whom crossed over to the BJP from Congress or NCP in past few years, Raut remarked: “Modi should thank us (three ruling parties in Maharashtra) for providing union cabinet ‘human resource’.”

A BJP leader said, “Leaders are feeling left out. At the same time, leadership has opened the doors for leaders from other parties ahead of the crucial local body elections. The top leadership is more concerned about strengthening its base across the state.”

Political analyst Pratap Asbe said there could be resentment within the BJP, but nobody will dare to speak against the leadership. “The BJP’s internal set-up is such that no leader can dare to speak against the leadership as they are aware of the repercussions.” “Fadnavis had inducted Bharati Pawar in the party and had recommended Karad for Rajya Sabha. Though he was not very keen on Rane’s induction in the party three years ago, he realised that the Konkan leader can be useful in tackling the Sena. Fadnavis was instrumental in Rane’s elevation as a union minister. There is no doubt that Fadnavis’s is the last word in the party, although it has led to resentment among senior leaders,” said a BJP functionary. According to leaders, prominent OBC face Pankaja Munde is unhappy over selection of Bhagwat Karad as a minister instead of her sister and BJP MP from Beed, Pritam Munde. Munde does not share cordial relations with Fadnavis.

A group of party workers supporting her gathered outside her Mumbai residence.