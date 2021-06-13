Car disappears in sinkhole in Mumbai parking lot after heavy rain. See viral video

A video of a car disappearing into a sinkhole in a few seconds at a residential complex in Mumbai's Ghatkopar has gone viral on social media, raising alarm that this might have happened because of the incessant rain.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident took place on the premises of a private society in Ghatkopar. The video shows the rear part of the car entering the sinkhole while the car's bonnet and front wheels are already under the water. The car was seen disappearing under the water within seconds in the video.

Other vehicles were parked near the car too, including one right next to it. However, the cars surrounding it were not affected, as seen in the video.

Fact-checking the viral video, the BMC clarified that no one was injured in the accident as there was no one in the car. Explaining how it happened, the civic body said that the residential society had a well, half of which was closed off by RCC (reinforced cement concrete) work to carve out a parking lot.

"After receiving the information of the incident, the water pumping work is being coordinated by the departmental office of the corporation. Also, the society has been informed to take necessary measures for safety in this place immediately," BMC tweet, in Marathi, read.

Officials of Ghatkopar police station also visited the spot, the BMC further informed.

This comes after heavy rains, with thunderstorms and lightning, lashed Mumbai for the past few days. Mumbai received as much as 706.1mm of rainfall from June 1 to June 12, surpassing the monthly average of 505mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The waterlogging and flooding due to heavy rains disrupted traffic and local train services in Mumbai on Saturday.

The financial capital was placed under red alert by the Met department earlier, but the warning category was later changed to orange. The department on Saturday said Mumbai and the entire Konkan coast of Maharashtra can see heavy to extremely heavy rains at isolated locations on Sunday and Monday.