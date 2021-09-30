Car falls into Bhatsa river after colliding with another on bridge in Shahpur accident

A head-on collision between two vehicles sent one of them hurtling into the Bhatsa river in Shahpur on Thursday.

According to the Shahpur police, the incident occurred at around 2.30pm on the Sapgaon Bridge over the river. Officials said that a WagonR and a Ford Eco travelling in opposite directions collided hard and the impact of the collision caused the WagonR to crash through the concrete railing of the bridge and fall into the river.

“Some local residents who had witnessed the accident immediately jumped into the river. They pulled out the driver of the WagonR and rushed him to the Rural Hospital in Shahpur. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Kalyan,” police inspector Rajkumar Upase, Shahpur police station said.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, the victim has been identified as Vikas Shirke.

“We haven’t been able to record a statement from the victim as yet. An FIR in the matter will be registered after the necessary inquiries are conducted,” Upase said.