MUMBAI: Four people were injured after a car rammed into a taxi on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on the north-bound lane on Saturday morning. The Worli police are searching for the cab driver who fled. Car hits taxi on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, 4 injured

The taxi driver, Amjad Khan, a resident of Mira Road, picked up three passengers from the Mumbai Central Station and was proceeding towards Bandra. Around 11 am, on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, a Hyundai Verna car hit the taxi, a police officer said. All four people in the cab, including the driver, were injured and taken to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra for treatment.

The police said an offence was registered under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way) and 324 (mischief) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, against the unidentified car driver.