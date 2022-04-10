Case against Rane’s sons transferred to RCF police station
Mumbai: The case registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane and his brother Nilesh Rane for allegedly linking Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, has been transferred to the RCF police station for investigation.
A senior IPS officer has confirmed the development and said that the speech was given by the BJP leader in the jurisdiction of the RCF police station, so the case was transferred. Both Nitesh and Nilesh, sons of union minister Narayan Rane, will be called to record their statements soon.
The case was registered in Azad Maidan police station on March 13, based on a complaint filed by NCP leader Suraj Chavan. The Azad Maidan police recorded the statement of Chavan and registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 499 (defamation), and 500 (punishment for defamation).
Nitesh Rane alleged that Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had dealt with Dawood Ibrahim and asked why the government did not ask for his resignation.
Later during a press conference, Nilesh Rane, criticising Sharad Pawar, asked why Pawar is not asking Malik to resign.
He also asked if there is any connection between Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim and said he suspected that Pawar is Dawood’s man in Maharashtra.
After their speech, Chavan gave a written complaint to the Azad Maidan police station, and based on that, the police called him and recorded his statement and an FIR was filed.
