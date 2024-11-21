THANE: Thane witnessed a high-voltage drama early on Wednesday as a complaint was registered against Kedar Dighe, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate contesting the assembly election against chief minister Eknath Shinde from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency. Case against Sena (UBT)’s Kedar Dighe for ‘influencing voters’

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Dighe and his supporters were allegedly distributing liquor and cash to voters. A non-cognisable offence has been registered under Section 174 (undue influence or impersonation) of the BNS.

The FIR states that 10 bottles of liquor and ₹52,000 in cash were seized from a vehicle belonging to one of Dighe’s supporters. The vehicle was found at Ashtavinayaka Chowk in Kopri. The FIR mentions that the car had a ‘Government of Maharashtra’ plate and an amber beacon. The FIR mentions nine accused, including Dighe.

Kedar is a relative of Anand Dighe, the deceased Shiv Sena leader from Thane and mentor of Eknath Shinde. “I don’t own a vehicle but they checked the car I was using and allowed me to pass. I realised, much later, that an FIR had been filed. The Shiv Sena is doing this because they fear defeat.’’

Sena spokesperson and MP Naresh Mhaske said, “What he has done is condemnable. Kedar Dighe’s party must answer for this.”

Meanwhile, Shinde, his father Sambhaji, son Shrikant and daughter-in-law Vrishali cast their vote at Wagle Estate on Wednesday. He told the media, “This is a big festival of democracy that will take Maharashtra to a better future. In 2019, Maharashtra voted but things did not pan out as the people had hoped. The people have not forgotten this. They have also seen how we governed and they (the MVA alliance) governed.” He added that that “the next government will have a full majority”. The chief minister’s son Shrikant Shinde, a party leader, said that due to the Ladki Bahin scheme, “many sisters have come out to vote for their brother”.

Thane Collector Ashok Shingare said that there were 2,267 polling stations across the district this time, against 1,940 during the last election, including 337 polling stations in various housing societies. In Thane city alone, more than 100 polling stations had been added this time, he said.

Apart from the police, members of the Home Guards, paramilitary forces, volunteers from the National Cadet Corps, National Social Service were stationed at polling booths to assist voters, especially senior citizens.