Case registered against Sena leader for defamatory language against Shinde in Dombivli tussle
A day after a tussle broke out between two Shiv Sena factions, a case was filed on Wednesday against Shiv Sena leader Kavita Gavand of Dombivli for using defamatory language against CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday.
According to Dombivli Ramnagar police officials, the woman who belonged to the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena allegedly used inappropriate words against CM Eknath Shinde while the two groups were fighting against each other to occupy the space in Shiv Sena Shakha.
S Sandhbhor, senior police inspector of Ramnagar police station, said, “An FIR has been filed against Gavand under Section 153A. We haven’t arrested her. We have sent a notice to appear in the police station to record her statement.”
A clash broke out between the two groups at Dombivli Shiv Sena party office on Tuesday over the installation of the photo frame of the CM and his son Shrikant Shinde, at the party office. Earlier, Shinde’s photos were removed by Thackeray’s supporters after he rebelled.
On Tuesday, at least 200 Shinde supporters went to the party office on Manpada Road to put up the photographs. However, the Thackeray supporters at the office opposed it, leading to an hour-long ruckus. Several women supporters of Shinde were also involved in the tussle.
Ramesh Mhatre from the Shinde faction, said, “We have resolved issues between us and decided to keep a photo of all the party heads. We don’t have any grudges against each other.”
Gavand, on the other hand, did not respond to calls or messages.
Delhi's Covid tally breaches 2,000-mark with 5 deaths, positivity rate at 11.64%
Delhi's Covid-19 tally saw a significant rise with 2,073 cases being reported on Wednesday, according to the daily bulletin shared by the health department. As many as five related deaths were also reported during the period, besides 1,437 recoveries. The positivity rate stands at 11.64 per cent.
Scientists lose contact with fourth Olive Ridley turtle
Mumbai Out of the five Olive Ridley turtles which were tagged in Maharashtra between January and February this year for a study of their migratory pattern, scientists have lost contact with the fourth turtle. This leaves just one turtle named Vanashree who is still traceable. She has been foraging in a region of the Indian Ocean near the Malvan coast off Sindhudurg for the past several weeks. Researchers haven't lost all hope yet.
Close aide of gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested
Mumbai A close aide of gangster Ejaz Lakdawala was arrested by the criminal intelligence unit of the Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday from South Mumbai. Jatana, who was purportedly involved in criminal activities for over one-and-a-half decade, was first arrested in a house break-in case in Malad in 2006 and later by Juhu police in 2009 for breaking into an office.
Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee remanded in ED custody till Friday
Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee, arrested on July 23 on money laundering charges, will continue to remain in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till August 5, a Kolkata court ruled on Wednesday. Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested on July 23 for their alleged involvement in the multi-crore recruitment scam in government schools in West Bengal between 2014 and 2021. Chatterjee was then the state education minister.
