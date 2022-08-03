Case registered against Sena leader for defamatory language against Shinde in Dombivli tussle

A day after a tussle broke out between two Shiv Sena factions, a case was filed on Wednesday against Shiv Sena leader Kavita Gavand of Dombivli for using defamatory language against CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday.

According to Dombivli Ramnagar police officials, the woman who belonged to the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena allegedly used inappropriate words against CM Eknath Shinde while the two groups were fighting against each other to occupy the space in Shiv Sena Shakha.

S Sandhbhor, senior police inspector of Ramnagar police station, said, “An FIR has been filed against Gavand under Section 153A. We haven’t arrested her. We have sent a notice to appear in the police station to record her statement.”

A clash broke out between the two groups at Dombivli Shiv Sena party office on Tuesday over the installation of the photo frame of the CM and his son Shrikant Shinde, at the party office. Earlier, Shinde’s photos were removed by Thackeray’s supporters after he rebelled.

On Tuesday, at least 200 Shinde supporters went to the party office on Manpada Road to put up the photographs. However, the Thackeray supporters at the office opposed it, leading to an hour-long ruckus. Several women supporters of Shinde were also involved in the tussle.

Ramesh Mhatre from the Shinde faction, said, “We have resolved issues between us and decided to keep a photo of all the party heads. We don’t have any grudges against each other.”

Gavand, on the other hand, did not respond to calls or messages.