 Casting agent arrested for raping aspiring Bollywood actress | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Casting agent arrested for raping aspiring Bollywood actress

ByMegha Sood
May 23, 2024 07:28 AM IST

Police in Mumbai arrested Anand Singh for allegedly raping and assaulting a 26-year-old Bollywood aspirant he lured with promises of a role on The Kapil Sharma Show.

MUMBAI: The police on Tuesday arrested an employee of a casting director for allegedly raping and assaulting a 26-year-old Bollywood aspirant.

According to police officers, the accused, identified as Anand Singh, asked the woman to audition for the popular stand-up comedy and talk show- The Kapil Sharma Show. Singh, who met the woman through a common friend, introduced himself as a member of the casting teams for several popular television shows. He said he could get her a role in the comedy show. Singh then asked the woman to first appear for an audition at his home and if he approves, he would then take her to the casting director of the show.

The woman agreed to audition to get the role. On Tuesday, she went to Singh’s flat at Ganesh Apartments in Nalasopara West. The woman said she was surprised that Singh was least interested in the audition and asked her to sleep with her. When the woman refused his offer, Singh forced himself on her and when she pushed him away, he slapped and assaulted her, threatening to kill her if she approached the police.

On Tuesday, the woman approached the Tulinj police and based on her complaint the police registered an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have arrested Singh who claims to be an artist and working for a casting director. Singh would be produced before the court on Thursday,” said Rohini Doke, police sub inspector of Tulinj police station.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Casting agent arrested for raping aspiring Bollywood actress
Follow Us On