MUMBAI: The anti-corruption branch (ACB) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Mumbai has booked its own deputy superintendent of police (DySP), A Bhaskar, for allegedly obtaining a bribe of ₹20 lakh from a Customs official to favour him in an ongoing investigation. CBI books its own DySP in corruption case

The case against DSP Bhaskar and three others was registered on January 10, based on a complaint by DSP RK Pandey of CBI’s anti-corruption branch, Mumbai, agency officials said.

The CBI found that the facts and circumstances as alleged in the complaint prima facie revealed culpability on the part of the accused and named them in its First Information Report (FIR) registered on January 10, a CBI source said.

The March 2023 case, which was entrusted to Bhaskar, had been registered based on the findings of an earlier case on the complaint of a CBI inspector, alleging there was a cartel comprising several Customs officers and some Customs clearing agents, who were involved in clearing goods without payment of proper customs duty by using passports of people who have lived abroad for more than two years.

This is the second instance of the agency booking one of its Mumbai-based DSPs in a corruption case. On December 30 last year, the CBI’s Delhi unit had booked DySP BM Meena, who was then with the banking securities fraud branch in Mumbai, for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes through middlemen and hawala channels in lieu of favours granted to individuals under the agency’s scanner for bank fraud.