MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked its own deputy superintendent of police, BM Meena, who is part of the banking securities fraud branch in Mumbai, for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes through middlemen and hawala channels in lieu of favours granted to individuals under the agency’s scanner for bank fraud. Seven other persons/ entities have been booked in the corruption case, said CBI officials. CBI books own deputy superintendent in corruption case

The case was registered on Monday in Delhi based on information from ‘reliable sources’, who alleged that Meena, in connivance with some private persons, was obtaining bribes from various persons accused in cases being investigated by him. He and the other accused were booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to criminal conspiracy, obtaining undue advantage by a public servant, taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means, bribing a public servant by a commercial organisation and abetment, apart from sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Meena obtained the bribes in lieu of certain favours such as exemption from the purview of probe or dilution of the seriousness of accused’s role in the commission of any crime, agency officials said.

“As part of its zero-tolerance policy for corruption and other misdemeanour, CBI has registered a case against its own deputy superintendent and others,” said a CBI official.

The CBI conducted searches at 20 premises in Mumbai, Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kolkata (West Bengal) and New Delhi following registration of the FIR, which led to the recovery of ₹55 lakh in cash, which had allegedly been routed through hawala channels. Property papers showing investments worth ₹1.78 crore and book entries showing transactions worth ₹1.63 crore were also recovered during the searches.

Apart from the seven accused individuals and one accused information technology firm, the CBI will also look into the role, if any, of unknown public servants and private persons in the corruption case, said officials.