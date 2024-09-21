CBI books three ex-BOI officials in corruption case

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of India (CBI) has booked three former senior officials of the Bank of India (BOI) in an alleged corruption case. The agency booked the officials on the directions of Lokpal, an anti-corruption body in India that probes allegations of corruption against public servants working with the central government. HT Image

The agency began the investigation based on an August 29 order of the Lokpal, Delhi, in connection with a complaint of last year, directing it to investigate the three former officials of BOI and other unknown persons involved in the commission of the offence of corruption. The agency booked BOI’s former zonal manager, Kolhapur zone, deputy zonal manager, Kolhapur zone and chief manager of Satara branch, along with unknown public servants and private persons.

The agency’s case was registered recently under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating) and Prevention of Corruption Act section 7 (abuse of official position by a public servant). In its order, the Lokpal of India also directed the CBI to keep the identity of the complainant and the respondent public servants confidential as per provisions of Rule 4 and other enabling provisions of Lokpal (Compliant) Rules, 2020 to the extent necessary in law.