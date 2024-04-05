MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday brought back red notice subject Shokat Ali from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, who is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a gold smuggling case. A Red Corner Notice (RCN), also known as a Red Notice, is issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence. CBI brings back wanted gold smuggler from Saudi Arabia

Ali was earlier located in Saudi Arabia in the course of the manhunt launched with the help of Interpol- the world’s largest international police organisation, with 196 member countries that work together to fight international crime. CBI’s Global Operations Centre coordinated with Saudi Arabia’s National Central Bureau-Riyadh through Interpol for Ali’s return to India, agency sources said.

The RCN, which warrants the location and provisional arrest globally by law enforcement agencies of subjects named in such alerts by the 195-member countries of the global police organisation, has been pending since September 2021. Ali is wanted by the NIA in a criminal case registered in 2020 against him for prosecution for alleged offences related to unlawful activities and criminal conspiracy.

NIA registered the case on September 22, 2020, related to the alleged seizure of smuggled gold bars at Jaipur International Airport, Rajasthan, on July 3, 2020. The federal agency’s investigation revealed that Ali was the mastermind behind the smuggling racket; the agency got an RCN issued against him.

“The CBI got an RCN notice issued against the accused by the Interpol General Secretariat on September 13, 2021. The red notice was circulated to all Interpol member countries for the location and arrest of the accused,” a CBI source said. The CBI is the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India and coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India for assistance via Interpol channels in criminal investigations having an overseas link.