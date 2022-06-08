CBI charge sheet is incomplete, release me on bail, Anil Deshmukh to court
MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday approached the Mumbai special court for default bail, claiming that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charge sheet filed against him was incomplete and that he was entitled to default bail under a provision that required the federal agency to file charges within 60 days of his arrest.
Deshmukh, who has been in jail since November 2, was arrested by CBI in the bribery case on April 6.
“An incomplete charge sheet is filed by the Investigating agency against the Applicant (Anil Deshmukh) and hence the Applicant is entitled to invoke the remedy of statutory bail as contemplated under the provisions of section 167 (2) of the CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code),” said the application filed by the 72-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.
Section 173(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code requires a police officer to file the charge sheet against the accused as soon as the investigation is complete. Section 167 (2) allows the accused to seek bail if the charge sheet is not filed within the stipulated period of 90 days for offences punishable with a minimum sentence of 10 years. For all other offences, the accused is entitled to default bail if the charge sheet is not filed within 60 days.
In Deshmukh’s case, CBI filed the charge sheet on June 2 – well before the 60-day period ended.
But the former minister has argued that the charge sheet filed by CBI against him was filed without completing the investigation, and was only designed to ensure that he could not get default bail.
“The investigation is said to be completed if sufficient material is collected by the Investigating Officer based on which cognizance can be taken under Section 167 of the CrPC,” his plea said.
“An incomplete charge sheet filed without completing the investigation cannot be used to defeat the right of statutory bail under Section 167(2) of the CrPC,” the petition said.
Relying on media reports, Deshmukh claimed that CBI filed a 59-page charge sheet without completing the entire investigation and without filing a final and full-fledged charge sheet as understood under Section 173 CrPC.
“The prosecuting agency cannot subjugate the indefeasible statutory right of the Applicant to claim default bail.”
Deshmukh was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021, on the allegations of money laundering. ED’s case against the NCP leader is based on the FIR registered by the CBI on April 21, 2021, after former Mumbai police commissioner, Param Bir Singh levelled corruption charges in his letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
In his March 20 letter last year, Param Bir Singh alleged that Deshmukh instructed certain Mumbai police officers, including assistant inspector Sachin Vaze, to collect an amount of ₹100 crore every month from Mumbai’s restaurants and bars.
ED claimed that Vaze called a meeting of bar owners and between December 2020 and February 2021, collected ₹4.7 crore from the owners of orchestra bars in Mumbai and handed over the “extorted money” in two instalments to Deshmukh’s personal assistant Kundan Shinde.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics