CBI court orders immediate transfer of Dheeraj Wadhawan to JJ Hospital

Mumbai: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday directed Taloja jail authorities to immediately transfer Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan, an accused in the Yes Bank fraud case, from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital to state-run JJ Hospital.

A complaint was received by the court from Taloja jail authorities that Wadhawan was admitted to the private hospital since April 6, 2021, and he was avoiding prison.

Special CBI judge S U Wadgaonkar had called for Wadhawan’s medical report from the private hospital and after going through the report the court directed the Taloja jail authorities to take Wadhawan to JJ Hospital.

“The doctors at J J Hospital shall examine Wadhawan and admit him if he requires hospitalisation and submit a report to the court,” said the court.

Earlier special PMLA judge M G Deshpande had asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to immediately depute its officers to verify the facts about the health of Wadhawan.

The court had also asked for a status report regarding his health from the hospital, which had submitted that Wadhawan can be discharged from the hospital.

Senior advocate Abad Ponda had on Tuesday pointed out that though Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital was discharging Wadhawan, he was advised by ENT surgeon to undergo Nasal Septoplasty followed by Turbinoplasty for the management of grade-two deviated nasal congestion with difficulty in breathing and choking spells at night.

Special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves appearing for ED had opposed the same and said the accused was enjoying liberty at the private hospital and therefore if any surgeries were prescribed, a second opinion from the JJ Hospital should be taken. Ponda had agreed to refer Wadhawan to JJ Hospital for a report to check if he needed any further surgeries.

However, on Thursday the CBI Court directed the Taloja Prisons to take Wadhawan to J J Hospital immediately and get him examined at the state-run hospital.

It is alleged that Yes Bank had invested ₹3,700 crores in DHFL and in return, DHFL gave Kapoor ₹600 crore as a bribe in the form of loans to a firm controlled by the latter’s wife and daughters.

In March 2020, CBI registered a case alleging that Rana Kapoor extended financial assistance to DHFL to get substantial undue benefits for himself and his family members via companies held by Kapoor and his family.