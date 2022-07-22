CBSE class 10 & 12 results out; performance back to pre-Covid levels

Mumbai: The Central Board for Secondary Examination (CBSE) on Friday released the results for class 10 and class 12 board exams, with performance falling closer to pre-pandemic levels, but remaining higher than that in 2019 and 2020. This year, for both classes, CBSE conducted exams in two terms. For final results, in case of theory papers, 30% weightage has been given to term 1 and 70% to term 2. In practicals, equal weightage (50:50) has been given to both terms, though educators told Hindustan Times that the new assessment has not skewed the results.

CLASS 10 SEES MORE STUDENTS IN 90+ CLUB

The number of students who score 90% or more increased this year by 18% across the country, from 2,00,962 in 2021 to 2,36,993 this year. More than 20.93 lakh students in class 10 appeared for their board exams this year across the country, according to data shared by the CBSE.

Notably, the number of students scoring more than 95% also increased to the highest in four years, with 64,908 students scoring 95% and above, as against 57,824 students last year.

Though CBSE officials did not share district-wise data for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad, schools said that they have recorded a marked improvement in their students’ performance this year.

“Post pandemic, students have done well despite the challenges of transitioning from online into offline mode. The change in paper pattern and assessment has not impacted the results. In fact, this year we have at least 30% of our students scoring above 90%,” said Madhuri Sagale, principal, Orchids The International School, Thane.

Principals said that students have also performed well during the second term exam, where the paper pattern comprised case studies and descriptive answers, as opposed to multiple-choice questions (MCQs) which form the basis of the first term assessment.

“The second term exam has more scope for critical thinking as opposed to MCQ exams,” Sagale added.

The Pune region, which consists of schools in Maharashtra, Goa, Daman-Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli, ranked 6th among all regions, recorded a slight dip in the pass percentage of students.

This year, 97.41% percent of students appearing from the region passed, down from 99.92% last year (when board exams were cancelled and assessment was based on internal examinations).

“The students have fared exceptionally well. The evaluation process cannot be seen as impacting the student’s result in any way. The past two years were difficult and we got very little time with them for physical interactions. Even though the term one exam was for an extended period and the term two was for a short period, the students quickly adapted to the last-minute change in the paper pattern. I think we underestimate their capacity to adapt. This was also an exhausting year for the teachers,” said Avnita Bir, principal, R.N. Poddar School, Santacruz.

Jahnabi Roy, of Ryan International School (Kandivali), a school-topper who scored 99% in the science stream and an IIT aspirant, said that the new assessment pattern proved beneficial to her success.

“I strictly followed the NCERT textbooks to ensure concept clarity in all the subjects. The new assessment style reduced the syllabus load and helped me focus on every concept. It improved my efficiency.” Roy’s daily routine included seven hours of study time, which she further divided between board preparation and studies for IIT-JEE.

CLASS 12 RESULT IMPRESSIVE DESPITE CHALLENGES

Even though the pass percentage for class 12 CBSE students this year was markedly less than in 2021, the results were still the best in three years (2019, 2020, 2022) despite the introduction of a new paper and assessment patterns.

A total of 14,35,366 students appeared for class 12 exams across the country, of which 92.71% passed, down from last year’s 99.37%.

The Pune region, which includes students in Maharashtra, recorded a pass percentage of 90.48%, down from 99.35% last year. Pune ranked a low 12th among the CBSE’s 16 administrative regions in India.

Nationally, the number of Class 12 high scorers with 90% or more marks dropped from 11.51% last year to 9.39% this year. Similarly, the proportion of students scoring more than 95% also dipped to 2.33% of the total candidates, down from 5.37% last year. However, schools in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region continued to see favourable performances.

“The students have done well. Forty-two students from the school have scored above 90% and about 20 students have scored above 95%. Term 1 being an MCQ exam was like a midway analysis for the students, so they did well in the second term. The board had announced exams in two parts well in advance, giving them time to be mentally prepared. Also, part one exam was held in the school itself and part two was in exam centres, so the students did not have to travel to exam centres for two exams. Online learning provided a lot of resources like recorded lectures which helped cover learning gaps,” said Anjali Bowen, principal of Ryan International School, Kandivali.