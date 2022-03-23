Home / Cities / Mumbai News / CCTV video: Cop jumps on tracks to save 18-yr-old. Train crosses 3 secs later
mumbai news

CCTV video: Cop jumps on tracks to save 18-yr-old. Train crosses 3 secs later

GRP constable Mane saved a teenager, identified as a resident of Kalyan, who had been standing on the edge of the railway platform and jumped onto the tracks just before an express train was to pass
GRP constable Mane jumped on the railway tracks at Thane’s Vithalwadi railway station when he figured that an 18-yr-old, who had jumped on the tracks moments before an express train was to pass (Screengrab/CCTV)
GRP constable Mane jumped on the railway tracks at Thane’s Vithalwadi railway station when he figured that an 18-yr-old, who had jumped on the tracks moments before an express train was to pass (Screengrab/CCTV)
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 08:19 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAnamika Gharat

THANE: A 35-year-old government railway police (GRP) constable jumped on the railway tracks moments before an express train was to pass to save an 18-year-old who allegedly tried to die by suicide, police said. Both of them were unhurt.

The incident took place at about 2.30pm on Wednesday at Vithalwadi railway station in Thane district.

Police said the teenager, who was rescued, hasn’t spoken yet on why he jumped in front of the train. He is too scared, a police officer said, adding that his parents have been called to help understand the situation.

“The youngster was standing on the edge of the platform when the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Railway Station-Madhurai Express train was arriving. Mane told him to step back and moved on. When he turned around to confirm that the teenager had moved back as a train was approaching the platform, he saw the teenager had jumped on the tracks. Mane rushed back and also jumped,” a GRP officer said.

CCTV footage of the incident shows that three seconds after the policeman pushed the teenager away from the tracks, the express train crossed the station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
grp cctv cctv along rail track thane news + 2 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out