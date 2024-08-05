Cement sheet kept on WEH for construction injures man

Mumbai: An unknown person was booked on Sunday for negligence after a 30-year-old biker was seriously injured by a cement sheet kept on Western Express Highway (WEH) for construction purposes in Kandivali. HT Image

The victim, identified as Prajapati, a resident of Bhayandar West has accused the contractor working for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) of causing the accident and claimed that they did not tie up the sheets due to which it fell on his left leg resulting in a deep cut.

“The victim said at the time of the incident on Saturday, he was returning home on his bike,” said an officer.

Prajapati who lives with his brother and sister-in-law is an employee of a private firm in Malad for the last 10 years and makes electronic panels.

At 10 am, his usual time, he reported to work at his Malad office and after finishing his day’s work, he was returning home at around 12:30 pm on his bike. When he reached the Samta Nagar area in Kandivali, one of the asbestos sheets, put up for guarding an under-construction road, fell on his left leg and he started bleeding profusely.

“An autorickshaw driver, who witnessed the incident, took Prajapati to New Life Nursing Home hospital in Thakur Complex, Kandivali East where he was admitted,” said a police officer

Prajapati’s elder brother Bajarangi said, “After receiving initial treatment, my brother has been discharged from the Kandivali hospital and we brought him home. We will now admit him to a hospital in Bhayander for further treatment.”

“Based on Prajapati’s statement, we have registered a case against an unknown person under section 125 (a) (negligently endangering a human life or the personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” said an officer. “We are now investigate the matter to find out who is responsible for keeping the sheet on the highway,”added the officer.