MUMBAI: Central Railway (CR) has begun a pilot project at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to ease the chronic queues at ticket counters by deploying roaming staff equipped with handheld devices to issue tickets on the spot. Central Railway tests roaming ticket sellers at CSMT to cut long queues

Called Mobile UTS Sahayaks, the attendants walk through passenger holding areas, concourses and queues, issuing both long-distance and, eventually, suburban tickets through a mobile phone paired with a portable thermal printer, similar to the system used by conductors on BEST buses. Commuters can pay digitally or in cash.

The trial, which began earlier this month, currently has three such Sahayaks at CSMT, with CR planning to scale the number up to around 15. Officials said the idea was first tested informally during the Diwali and Chhath rush to speed up the process of issuing tickets for general coaches.

“We have provided a mobile phone and a small ticket-printing machine to these Sahayaks, who move from person to person across the premises and issue tickets on payment of the fare,” a CR official said. “It is presently being used for long-distance trains but can be extended to suburban locals as well.”

According to railway data, the three Sahayaks issued 12,733 tickets in just under two weeks, generating ₹20.33 lakh in revenue. CSMT alone issues 1.076 million tickets each day, and officials said the roaming staff are being allowed to operate inside counters too, depending on the crowd.

CR plans to introduce Mobile UTS Sahayaks at other major stations. The system has already been launched at New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai stations.

“Mobile UTS assistants are another initiative by Central Railway to make ticketing easier and improve passenger convenience. We encourage commuters to use the service as it is both quick and time-saving,” said Swapnil Nila, chief PRO, Central Railway.

The ticketing service is operated through a contractor, who receives a 1–3% commission depending on ticket distance; the shorter the journey, the higher the percentage. Each mobile device with a Bluetooth thermal printer costs around ₹1.5 lakh and can print roughly 150 ticket rolls.

Commuter groups have welcomed the move but want more. “It’s a good initiative as passengers will save a lot of time. The service should also cover the issuing of season passes, which account for 60–65% of daily suburban commuters,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Mumbai Yatri Sangh.