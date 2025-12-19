Centre clears 887 crore plan for Mumbai marina to boost coastal shipping, tourism

MUMBAI: The Union government has approved plans to develop a world-class marina at Mumbai harbour at an estimated cost of ₹887 crore, the government said in a statement, underscoring that the move is aimed at giving a significant push to coastal shipping, maritime tourism, and waterfront-led urban development. Artist’s Impression of the proposed ‘Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina’ being developed by Mumbai Port Authority to promote world-class maritime tourism infrastructure. (X/sarbanandsonwal)

Union ports and shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the proposed Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina had been cleared by the ministry in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

“This approval of the ‘Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina’ marks an important step in our efforts to strengthen coastal shipping and maritime tourism. The project will create world-class infrastructure, open the waterfront for public use, encourage private investment and generate new employment opportunities. It will help position Mumbai as a global maritime tourism hub while advancing India’s broader blue economy goals,” Sonowal said, according to the statement by the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways on Thursday.

Planned over nearly 12 hectares of water area, the marina will have the capacity to berth 424 yachts of up to 30 metres in length. The private operator would develop onshore facilities, including a marina terminal building, a sailing school, a maritime tourism development centre, hotel and clubhouse facilities, a skill development centre, and yacht stacking and repair infrastructure.

The project will be implemented through a hybrid development model, under which the Mumbai Port Authority will invest about ₹470 crore to construct the core marina infrastructure on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction basis, while a private operator will develop onshore facilities with an estimated investment of ₹417 crore.

The ministry has approved the port authority’s investment, and tenders have been floated, with bids scheduled to close on Dec. 29.

The project will strengthen maritime tourism, attract private investment and create over 2,000 jobs across allied sectors, while opening new opportunities in coastal and blue economy activities, he added.

The Maharashtra government has been pushing to develop Mumbai’s eastern seafront on idle land at the Mumbai Port. The marina is also part of the plan to make the eastern waterfront a new attraction in the city.