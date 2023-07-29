Chabad House images found from terror suspects; security upped

Mumbai: Google images of Chabad House, Colaba – one of the 26/11 targets – were retrieved from two terror suspects who were arrested for plotting an attack in Rajasthan. After the development, the police beefed up the security outside the Jewish community centre. “Among the things that have been seized from them include the Google images of Colaba, details of their plan and required execution and the action,” the investigation officer said while seeking 14-day custody of the accused before a Pune court. The court granted ATS custody till August 5. (HT Photo)

“The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) found some Google images from the accused of Chabad House located at Colaba. They informed us. Accordingly, we have beefed up the security at Chabad House, which already has very high security. A mock drill was also carried out on Thursday at the centre and outside area,” said an officer from the Colaba police station.

The ATS has taken custody of Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan, 23, and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki, 24 – residents of Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh – from the Pune police.

Further investigations led to the seizure of computers, laptops, pen drives and hard disks from the accused, the officer said, adding, “The ATS found the accused had been trained in various methods of sabotage. A white explosive substance, recovered from the rented flat of the two suspects, was used for bomb explosion tests in isolated places in Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts, after which stringent UAPA charges were invoked.”

The court was told that the accused were involved in an anti-national activity in their hometown and are wanted by the NIA. “They were hiding in Pune for one and a half years, and we have to investigate what was their plan and who helped them hide here,” the officer said.