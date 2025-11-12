Chandgad pattern can be repeated elsewhere: NCP (SP) state chief

MUMBAI: ‘Chandgad’ is turning into a buzzword in strategy meetings ahead of the December 2 local body elections in the state. After the two rival NCP factions joined forces to contest the Chandgad Municipal Council in Kolhapur, the emerging ‘Chandgad pattern’ is now being talked about in other districts as well. Mumbai, India - July 15, 2025: Sharad Pawar announced Shashikant Shinde as the new president of the Maharashtra NCP (SP) unit at YB Chavan Centre, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Photo by HT Photo/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

“Not only Chandgad, discussions for a possible alliance between both parties is ongoing in several places. Based on the response, decisions on forging a similar alliance will be taken by local units,” said NCP (SP) state unit chief Shashikant Shinde on Tuesday.

Shinde was replying to a question on the Chandgad Municipal Council election, where the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) will together take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the senior partner in the Mahayuti alliance, of which the NCP is a constituent. The decision to contest the Chandgad poll jointly was taken on Monday.

The development is contrary to the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, when the NCP contested as part of Mahayuti coalition. For the local body elections, the NCP has ignored both the ruling allies — BJP and Shiv Sena — to join forces with the rival NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar.

The development comes five days after the NCP (SP) leadership allowed party leaders to forge alliances with any party, barring the BJP, for the upcoming elections. The decision must also be viewed against the backdrop of a tug-of-war between the NCP and BJP over seat-sharing for the polls. The tussle is especially intense for local bodies in Pune district, where Ajit Pawar wants the upper hand.

NCP minister Hasan Mushrif, who hails from Kolhapur, said a local NCP leader was upset at being sidestepped by the BJP and Sena in Chandgad tehsil. “Rajesh Patil, who heads the Chandgad taluka for the NCP, complained that local BJP and Sena leaders were not interested in discussing alliance modalities with him even though the nomination process was underway,” said Mushrif.

“Then, with permission from the leadership, he teamed up with NCP (SP) leader Nandatai Kupekar and together formed the ‘Rajarshi Shahu Aghadi’,” added Mushrif, who was present when the alliance was declared between both NCP factions.

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare, however, dodged questions on the Chandgad developments. “There was no discussion about it (an alliance with the NCP-SP),” he claimed. “Efforts should be made by all leaders to have an alliance within the Mahayuti coalition.”

Tatkare said a coordination committee meeting of the Mahayuti coalition would be held on November 18, a day after the filing of nominations is completed. “We will discuss to ensure there will be no animosity and differences among the allies during the polls.”