Chandivala Developers booked for damaging road in Oshiwara

ByLinah Baliga
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 06:18 am IST

The accumulated water deteriorated the condition of the road as the builder allegedly did not take any measures to drain the water, for which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a complaint against the builder

Mumbai: Chandivala Developers, a slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) developer, was booked on Tuesday for allegedly damaging an asphalt road in Oshiwara by pumping rainwater from a construction site onto the road. The accumulated water deteriorated the condition of the road as the builder allegedly did not take any measures to drain the water, for which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a complaint against the builder.

The road is scheduled to be concretised in October.
BMC’s additional municipal commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar said, “The reason such a stringent action is taken is that they let a tap flow on an asphalt road. The concretisation of this road is expected to begin in October. The road doesn’t have any drainage, due to which water accumulated on the road. The water released was in such a huge quantity that it wasn’t possible for the road to last. It was done without permission from the road department.”

A case has been registered against Chandivala Developers on Tuesday under Section 125 (endangering human life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under sections 115(a) and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, for committing a public nuisance and related offences.

Bangar further added that he will also write to the chief executive officer (CEO) of SRA to initiate action against the developer for damaging public property. Chandivala Developers remained unavailable for comment.

