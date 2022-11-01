Chembur hit-and-run accused arrested

Mumbai: An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run accident late on October 26, which killed a 30-year-old biker.

The deceased, Gaurav Narote, was on his way home on his motorcycle when a speeding SUV ran over him near Malhar Hotel in Chembur. The accident was caught on CCTV camera and the clip subsequently went viral on social media.

According to the police, the accused, who was traced and arrested on Monday, has been identified as Hriday Bhanushali, a resident of Ghatkopar.

“We checked the CCTV footage of the accident and obtained the registration plate number of the vehicle based on which we arrested the accused. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody,” said Jaykumar Suryavanshi, senior police inspector, Chembur police station.

The police said that Bhanushali was returning home after meeting his friend in Chembur when he ran over Narote just past midnight.

“Bhanushali did not stop his vehicle and fled from the spot. My brother was lying unconscious on the road for almost 10 minutes before a passerby saw him and took him to a private hospital. Had my brother been given immediate medical treatment, he might have been alive today,” said Gaurav’s younger sister Nimisha.

She recalled how they had spent a wonderful time just a few hours before her world turned upside down.

“We celebrated Bhai Dooj in the evening. We lit crackers together and my brother left to meet his friend, who stays in the vicinity. He was killed on his way back,” said Nimisha, who works in a private firm and is now the sole earning member of the family.

Narote, who suffered severe head injuries, died at the hospital.

“Four years ago, my father suffered a stroke due to which his vision was affected and he retired from his job as a driver. My brother started driving private vehicles to run the house and he was planning to get married this year,” said Nimisha.