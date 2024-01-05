Chemical transporter booked for emptying tanker into Valivali River

Thane: Action was taken against a chemical transporter accused of emptying a chemical tanker into the Valivali river, following complaints filed by residents of Rayta village in Kalyan. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had received grievances a week ago, prompting an investigation that led to the identification of the alleged culprit. HT Image

Residents of Rayta village reported to the MPCB that chemical tankers were discharging hazardous substances into a nearby nullah during the night. They faced foul smells, observed contamination in borewell water, and witnessed damage to their crops. The MPCB, having collected samples, forwarded the case to the police and other authorities for necessary actions.

A Kalyan pollution control board officer visited the Titwala police station to register a case against S Gavali, the owner of the tanker, as the jurisdiction fell under Titwala police. Gavali now faces charges under the Pollution Control Act.

An officer from the Titwala police stated, “We have registered a case against S Gavali based on the pollution control board’s complaint. Gavali, residing in the same area, allegedly released chemicals through a pipe during late hours. While we have summoned him for questioning, awaiting the chemical analysis report.” Residents of Rayta village, grappling with foul-smelling and contaminated water, await resolution.