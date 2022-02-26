Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje begins indefinite hunger strike for Maratha quota

Mumbai: In what can be touted as a resumption of agitation for the Maratha quota, Rajya Sabha MP and Maratha leader Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje on Saturday started an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan demanding the fulfilment of various demands of the community.

While addressing the media, the descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj said that he was forced to restart his agitation due to the failure of the state government to redress the grievances of the community.

“I have been actively pursuing these issues since 2007. However, I am forced to agitate as the state government is not serious about our demands. I am feeling the anger among the community members,” Sambhajiraje said.

“However, I am sitting alone for the fast as I don’t want to put the entire community to ransom,” he added.

He also questioned chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to set up an independent dedicated backward class commission to study the backwardness of the Maratha community.

“What is a need of another commission when a similar commission is already in existence? I am not a legal expert but the government needs to study beforehand whether this new commission is legal,” he said.

He further said that various issues like budgetary allocation to SARATHI (Shahu Research and Training Institute meant for Maratha community students) was inadequate and even cases against Maratha youths who participated in quota agitations have not been withdrawn to date.

Sambhajiraje visited the Hutatma chowk before proceeding to Azad Maidan to being the hunger strike. The strike has been declared to revive the demand for reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs, education and other concessions.

The government has denied allegations that it had failed the Maratha community. “We are making all efforts to secure the rights of the community. Our Chief minister even called up Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje in this regard,” said state public works minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the state cabinet’s sub-committee on the Maratha reservation.

The state government had approved a reservation for the Maratha community in 2018 after months of numerous agitations by the influential community, which makes up 32 percent of the state.

In 2019, the Bombay high court upheld the law but trimmed the quantum of quota, prompting several groups to approach the apex court. However, the Supreme Court on May 5, 2021, struck down the quota of 12 percent and 13 percent quota given to Marathas in education and jobs, respectively under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018 as unconstitutional.

The state government subsequently filed a review petition seeking the restoration of the quota.

