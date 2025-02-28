MUMBAI: A Chhota Rajan gang member was arrested by the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Crime Branch on Thursday for allegedly raping four of his daughters in Sindhudurg since 2018. The daughters reached out to their aunt, spoke with Bharosa Cell and filed a complaint with the Nalasopara Police Station. Chhota Rajan gang member arrested for raping his four daughters

According to Avinash Ambure, deputy commissioner of police, MBVV Crime Branch, the 56-year-old accused lives with his five daughters and one son in a village in Sindhudurg district of Konkan. He is a notorious criminal with several past cases, such as murder, extortion, and shooting, registered against him.

Ambure said the accused had been raping four of his daughters from 2018 to 2025. The eldest daughter, 23, who had been raped since she was 13, told the police that she had been forced to undergo abortion four times in the past. On Monday, she phoned her mother’s sister and begged her to help her, and her sisters get away from their house. As their youngest sister was turning 10, the sisters feared that their father will begin to sexually abuse her as well.

The aunt brought the sisters brought to Nalasopara, after which they approached the Bharosa Cell to file a complaint. “The sisters were so scared, as their father is a gangster who knows many policemen, that they were trembling while talking,” said Tejashree Shinde, a police sub-inspector who is part of the Bharosa Cell. Shinde helped calm the daughters and get a case registered at the Nalasopara police station on Wednesday under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Senior police inspector Vishal Valvi of the Nalasopara police station confirmed that the Crime Branch officers arrested the accused from Sindhudurg on Thursday and brought him to the city.