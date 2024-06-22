MUMBAI: Fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel’s brother-in-law Arif Abubakar Shaikh, otherwise known as Arif Bhaijaan, died in JJ Hospital on Friday after complaining of breathing problems and chest pain. The 63-year-old was lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. Chhota Shakeel’s brother-in-law Arif Bhaijaan dies in JJ Hospital

Shaikh, who has two daughters, did not have any health concerns, according to his relative Arif Khan. “He had no trouble and was in the pink of health. The authorities are not telling us anything, and we gathered the information from JJ Hospital,” he said.

Shaikh and his brother Shabbir Shaikh were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in May 2023 in connection with a terror funding case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and some of his close aides, including Chhota Shakeel. Various courts had rejected his bail plea, observing that he was a member of Dawood’s organised crime syndicate, D-Company.

The NIA had registered a case against Dawood, his brother Anees and Chhota Shakeel, among others, in February 2022 for their alleged involvement in arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake Indian currency notes and other charges. They were also accused of being involved in the acquisition of assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al Qaeda.

Shaikh, his brother and Mohammed Salim Qureshi, also known as Salim Fruit, were accused of playing an active role in extorting large sums of money in the name of D-Company through property dealings and dispute settlements to raise funds for the gang’s terrorist activities. Qureshi was arrested in August last year on allegations that he had taken over the syndicate’s business after the death of Dawood’s sister Haseena Parkar.

The NIA had also attached Shaikh’s flat at Gaurav Green Cooperative Housing Society in Mangal Nagar, Mira Road. The flat has been attached as proceeds of terrorism under section 25 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, said NIA officials.