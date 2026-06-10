Mumbai: A 13-year-old boy allegedly employed as a child labourer at a manufacturing unit in Nalasopara lost four fingers after his hand got trapped in a packaging machine, following which police registered a case against the firm’s owner and manager for illegally employing the minor and allegedly exposing him to hazardous work without proper safety measures. Child labourer, 13, loses four fingers in factory machine; firm officials booked

The accident occurred on June 2 at SH Home Care, located in Umar Compound in Pelhar, Nalasopara East. According to police, the boy was operating a packaging machine when his hand was pulled into the equipment, severing four fingers.

A summer vacation job turned tragic for a 13-year-old boy in Nalasopara after he lost four fingers when his hand got trapped in a packaging machine at a factory where he was allegedly employed as a child labourer.

Factory authorities took the injured child to a civic hospital in Nalasopara. The matter came to light after the hospital informed the police, who later recorded the boy’s statement and began an investigation.

Police said the boy’s mother works at the factory and would take him along during school vacations so he could earn some extra money. His family, however, did not approach the police immediately.

“The boy’s parents were scared and did not approach us. When we received a report from the hospital, we registered a suo moto case on Monday,” said Sachin Kamble, senior police inspector of Pelhar police station.

Police said the company had allegedly employed the child illegally, failed to provide training and did not take adequate precautions while assigning him work on industrial machinery.

A case has been registered against the factory owner and an unidentified manager under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the Factories Act. Police said they are working to trace the accused.