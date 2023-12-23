close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘CID’ producer claims to be duped of 3.5 crore by second wife

‘CID’ producer claims to be duped of 3.5 crore by second wife

ByMegha Sood
Dec 23, 2023 07:54 AM IST

Producer-director of TV serial "CID" files cheating case against second wife for forging gift deed and selling his flat, amounting to ₹3.5 crore.

MUMBAI: The producer-director of popular television serial “CID” has approached the Malad police to register a cheating case against his second wife for duping him of 3.5 crore by making a forged gift deed of a flat using the power of attorney in her name.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the FIR, after divorcing his first wife, 74-year-old Bijendra Pal Singh alias BP Singh, met his second wife Renu Singh, 60, through his contacts in the television industry.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Singh, in his complaint to the police, claimed that he married Renu in 2016 when he stayed with his sons and daughter-in-law. In 2017 when his elder son died his daughter-in-law filed a petition in the high court.

Singh said that since he could not appear regularly in the high court, he issued a power of attorney in Renu’s favour authorising her to appear in court on his behalf. In December 2020, he said Renu used the power of attorney and prepared a forged gift deed, gifting his flat in Oris Sentri Tower in Kanchpada in Malad West to herself.

Singh then alleged that Renu sold the flat using the gift deed to a man named Tarun Kumar Brahmabatt and his son for a consideration of 3.5 crore.

Singh, who is a resident of Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West, claimed that Renu sold the flat and pocketed the amount after which he approached the Malad police and registered a case of cheating against her under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have booked Renu for cheating under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and are verifying the complaint. We are also in the process of verifying the power of attorney and the gift deed,” said a police officer from Malad police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out