‘CID’ producer claims to be duped of 3.5 crore by second wife

MUMBAI: The producer-director of popular television serial “CID” has approached the Malad police to register a cheating case against his second wife for duping him of ₹3.5 crore by making a forged gift deed of a flat using the power of attorney in her name. HT Image

According to the FIR, after divorcing his first wife, 74-year-old Bijendra Pal Singh alias BP Singh, met his second wife Renu Singh, 60, through his contacts in the television industry.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Singh, in his complaint to the police, claimed that he married Renu in 2016 when he stayed with his sons and daughter-in-law. In 2017 when his elder son died his daughter-in-law filed a petition in the high court.

Singh said that since he could not appear regularly in the high court, he issued a power of attorney in Renu’s favour authorising her to appear in court on his behalf. In December 2020, he said Renu used the power of attorney and prepared a forged gift deed, gifting his flat in Oris Sentri Tower in Kanchpada in Malad West to herself.

Singh then alleged that Renu sold the flat using the gift deed to a man named Tarun Kumar Brahmabatt and his son for a consideration of ₹3.5 crore.

Singh, who is a resident of Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West, claimed that Renu sold the flat and pocketed the amount after which he approached the Malad police and registered a case of cheating against her under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have booked Renu for cheating under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and are verifying the complaint. We are also in the process of verifying the power of attorney and the gift deed,” said a police officer from Malad police station.