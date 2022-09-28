CIDCO floats tenders for 6Cr to repair New Panvel Flyover, approach roads

In a relief to the motorists, the New Panvel Flyover and the approach roads to it that are currently in pathetic condition, will soon get a major facelift.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has floated tenders worth ₹6Cr for the repair and concretisation of the New Panvel Flyover, approach roads and Roadpali flyover.

Last week, Panvel BJP MLA Prashant Thakur and several residents staged an agitation demanding repair of the flyover.

The potholes on both the roads and the approach roads in New Panvel have become a nightmare for the motorists with a number of accidents being reported from the two locations. The potholes also result in regular traffic jams.

The New Panvel Flyover connects the node to Panvel via the Sion-Panvel Highway on one side and to Matheran on the other. The Roadpali flyover connects the busy Taloja MIDC residential colony to Mumbra-Panvel Highway. Both the flyovers are used by the locals to travel to several villages in the region. The temporary work undertaken by CIDCO to repair the flyovers and the approach roads around HDFC Bank circle in New Panvel has failed to yield results.

Following Thakur’s agitation, CIDCO joint managing director had assured that the potholes would be filled and tenders called within a week.

A CIDCO official said, “CIDCO’s Palghar and Railway department engineer has issued a notice calling for tenders of Roadpali Foodland ROB work estimated to cost ₹3.49Cr, while ₹2.48Cr has been estimated for New Panvel ROB work that includes resurfacing of deck slab and concretisation of approach roads. The tender quotations will be accepted by CIDCO from September 30.”

Paresh Dixit, a 29-year-old resident of Panvel, said, “Why does it take CIDCO so long to take up such a repair work? Can’t they see the problems faced by the residents and motorists? It is a daily nightmare for us here as the flyover cannot simply be avoided. We leave and return with prayers on our lips. Hopefully, the work will be done soon.”

Manjari Patil, 42, another resident, added, “I have been facing a very difficult time avoiding the potholes on the approach road and the flyover on my two-wheeler. It gets very risky as there are other vehicles too on the road and one little hit could prove fatal. We are thankful to the MLA and to CIDCO for taking up the repair work of an important road.”