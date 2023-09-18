CIDCO invites bids for operationalising 110 crore Nerul jetty

Nerul: The much awaited operations of a jetty constructed by City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in Nerul at the cost of ₹110 crore are finally set to take off. On Thursday, a tender bid was invited by CIDCO for appointment of operator for the passenger water transport terminal facilities at Nerul. Navi Mumbai, India - April 28, 2023:Nerul Jetty at Seawoos in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

CIDCO released the notice seeking operators with at least 3 years prior experience with valid ferry operation licences from Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB). “The process of bidding will be completed within a month and the target is to get the ferry operational from November 1 onwards,” said a senior official from CIDCO

The mega project of CIDCO intended to ease out travelling from the city to parts like Mandva, Bahucha Dhakka and even to Elephanta Caves has remained unused since its construction in December 2021. The structure had become an eyesore for residents with many questioning the need for spending crores. “The delay was largely technical as twice tender bids were invited but there was no response and then there were talks to let MMB take over the operations but that didn’t work out either. In any case during monsoons no jetties are operational,” said the official. Preliminary plans include to get an operator who in turn will resource ferry operators to the jetty. Ferry services to be offered will include small 40-seater boats to 100-seater ships.

The plans of CIDCO to commission the jetty continues to be seen through an eye of suspicion. For activists objecting to CIDCO’s plans to sell plots adjacent to the wetlands the whole tender process is dubbed to be a sham. “The timing of the tender in itself is questionable. There are plots adjacent to the jetty which CIDCO for long has been trying to get it auctioned but due the proximity to wetlands it hasn’t succeeded to get any buyers. By reviving this defunct project, the idea is to evoke interest among the builders’ lobby to bid for plots adjacent to the jetty,” said Sunil Agarwal, Nerul resident and one of the activists vehemently opposing any form of sale of plots adjacent to the wetland.

Concerns are also raised on the viability of the project as expert mariners term the area to be shallow for big ships to enter. “The maximum water level even during high tide in this area is 3.5 meters whereas for bigger boats to enter the dock, the level has to be at least five meters. The only solution will be to consistently undertake sand dredging which is not only going to be expensive but also not sustainable for operators as with every high tide the dredged area is going to be filled up again,” said former submariner of the Indian Navy, Sanjay Verma.

Officials however maintain that the infrastructure made by CIDCO was planned accordingly. “ There will be no issues as foreseen. The jetty has been constructed with due expert guidance and some of its salient features are 70 m long approach jetty area, 79 m-long parking platform and 1152 sq m turning area with provision of 60 m long floating pontoon,” said the official.

