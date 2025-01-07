CIDCO issues notices to constructions parties to avoid PAP displacement

NAVI MUMBAI: With the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) inching ahead towards full scale operation by the middle of next year, the already much-delayed Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project, that envisages development around the airport, has once again become the focus of City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO), investors and other stakeholders. Navi Mumbai, India - Nov. 18, 2023:Naina project village at Adai in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

CIDCO is going all out to address concerns related to illegal constructions by issuing notices, initiating efforts to retain structures to avoid displacement, taking up infrastructure projects, making its departments proactive, and appealing to farmers and landowners to cooperate with the assurance that their interests will be protected.

The NAINA region spans 94 villages - 92 in Panvel taluka and 2 in Uran taluka - under a meticulously designed development plan. Since January 10, 2013, the state has mandated that any construction in this notified area requires prior approval from CIDCO’s NAINA Building Permission department. This measure ensures adherence to the Development Plan and its implementation through Town Planning Scheme (TPS) in a phased manner.

The issue of illegal construction in the region, where reports suggest demolition of 5,000 such structures, including farmers’ houses, has been a major factor for investors keeping away from the project and landowners apprehensive of action against such structures.

To address the challenges of illegal constructions and ensure a streamlined development process, CIDCO has mobilised its departments, including Town Planning, Transportation Planning, Building Permissions, Engineering, Lands and Survey, and CCUC, to focus on the NAINA project under the Town Planning Scheme (TPS).

“The land-pooling model offers 40% of the developed original land holding as final plots to landowners. We are making efforts to retain the existing structures as far as possible on such land. This is a friendly initiative undertaken with sensitivity to avoid displacement of people. Also, land compensation is more beneficial than monetary compensation as the developed land prices will zoom,” said Vijay Singhal, CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director.

With some constructions falling within planned reservation areas, raising concerns among residents, CIDCO has issued letters to 16 construction holders in the proposed road area of Town Planning Scheme (TPS) 2, requesting documents to verify permissions.

At present, TPS 1 and 2 have secured final government approval, TPS 3 to 7 have received preliminary approval, and draft plans for TPS 8 to 12 are undergoing arbitration. “Property cards for TPS 1 and 2 are ready for distribution, and the transfer of final plots can also take place simultaneously. The successful implementation of the project can, however, only be propelled with the cooperation of the landowners,” said Singhal. “Integrated infrastructure development in NAINA is set to begin soon, contingent upon landowners’ cooperation in granting access to designated areas.”

CIDCO has already initiated road works of ₹2,550 crore while ₹5,000 crore tenders are in the pipeline. “The project is a golden opportunity for landowners and investors alike,” Singhal said.