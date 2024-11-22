Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cidco razes ‘illegal’ dargah near Navi Mumbai airport

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Nov 22, 2024 08:08 AM IST

Cidco demolished an allegedly illegal dargah near Navi Mumbai Airport, responding to complaints from Hindu Janajagruti Samiti about security concerns.

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) on Thursday demolished a dargah allegedly constructed illegally near the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport. The demolition came in response to complaints from a right-wing Hindu organisation, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), which flagged the structure as a “significant security concern.”

Cidco razes ‘illegal’ dargah near Navi Mumbai airport
Cidco razes ‘illegal’ dargah near Navi Mumbai airport

According to HJS, the encroachment began in 2012 with the placement of four stones painted white and green. Over the years, it reportedly expanded to occupy an acre of land. “We raised the issue in March 2023 and again in October 2024. Cidco has finally acted,” said Sunil Ghanvat, the state coordinator for the organisation.

The samiti has also called for the removal of similar illegal structures on 35 forts across Maharashtra, claiming they face similar encroachments.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On