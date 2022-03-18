Home / Cities / Mumbai News / CIDCO sets up SOPs for issuance of Ancillary Area FSI NOC in Pushpak Nagar
mumbai news

CIDCO sets up SOPs for issuance of Ancillary Area FSI NOC in Pushpak Nagar

CIDCO has finalised Standard Operating Procedures for issuance of NOC for Ancillary Area FSI for the plots allotted to airport PAPs in Rehabilitation and Resettlement site of Pushpak Nagar
IDCO sets up SOPs for issuance of Ancillary Area FSI NOC in Pushpak Nagar. The Pushpak Nagar Node of Navi Mumbai is being developed by CIDCO with adequate social and physical infrastructure for the Navi Mumbai International Airport PAPs. (HT FILE)
IDCO sets up SOPs for issuance of Ancillary Area FSI NOC in Pushpak Nagar. The Pushpak Nagar Node of Navi Mumbai is being developed by CIDCO with adequate social and physical infrastructure for the Navi Mumbai International Airport PAPs. (HT FILE)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 05:49 PM IST
Copy Link
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

CIDCO has finalised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for issuance of No-objection certificate (NOC) for Ancillary Area FSI for the plots allotted to airport project affected people (PAPs) in Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) site of Pushpak Nagar.

The Pushpak Nagar Node of Navi Mumbai is being developed by CIDCO with adequate social and physical infrastructure for the Navi Mumbai International Airport PAPs. The node is the location where CIDCO has allotted plots for Rehabilitation and Resettlement of Navi Mumbai International Airport PAPs.

According to the CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director, Sanjay Mukherjee, “The development of plots in Pushpak Nagar is governed by the urban development department’s Unified Development & Control Promotion Regulations (UDCPRs) in force from December 2, 2020. In tune with the provisions of UDCPRs, CIDCO has permitted Ancillary Area FSI over and above the basic FSI of 1.5. The Airport PAPs had requested that ancillary area FSI NOC for the plots be granted a faster pace.

“Responding positively, CIDCO has finalised SOPs for issuance of NOC for Ancillary Area FSI. Accordingly, a prescribed format by the Department of Chief Land and Survey Officer has been approved.”

Applications in the prescribed format for Ancillary Area FSI NOC will be processed after due approval from CIDCO’s finance department. The management will, thereafter, grant approval after considering the applicant’s demand. The entire process will be completed within the stipulated time.

The SOP finalised for Ancillary Area FSI NOC by CIDCO will, thus, pave the way for accelerated pace of development in Pushpak Nagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out