CIDCO’s save flamingoes step: LED streetlights to be replaced with yellow bulbs

MUMBAI: After the death of as many as 17 flamingos between January-April, and multiple instances of the migratory birds sustaining severe injuries after becoming disoriented due to the bright streetlights along the Nerul Jetty, the City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to get all of the streetlights replaced on the way leading to the elevated road to the water transport terminal at Nerul Jetty.

A total of 96 poles are to be erected and the bright LED lights are to be replaced with lights which will have mellow yellow colour illumination. The work to replace the lights will cost CIDCO an estimated ₹28.97 lakh. The new light fittings and poles will be installed in such a way that they do not cause any discomfort to the flamingos, said an engineer in the project report submitted before CIDCO.

The lake near the jetty is a habitat for flamingos. Light pollution here causes disorientation to the birds. “This is exactly why a campaign was launched against bright lights at Vadale Lake in Panvel,” said activist and birder Jyoti Nadkarni.

Activists have repeatedly voiced their concerns about the bright streetlights along the jetty identified as the primary cause for the birds getting injured and falling to their death. “Between January and April, 17 flamingos fell to their death after being blinded by the bright lights and banging their heads onto a 20 feet-tall sign board, that earlier existed, with directions to the passenger water transport terminal,” said Rekha Sankhala, activist from Save Flamingos and Mangroves group.

In February, addressing the environmentalists’ grievances, CIDCO removed the signboard. However, incidents of flamingos falling to their death continued.

In April, the death of seven flamingos led to a site visit by officials from Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS). After the preliminary observation, the officials had stated that the birds flying miles and landing at the city wetlands for feeding and resting purposes were getting disoriented due to the bright lights at the jetty.

“With the signage board removed, the other probable reason observed by BNHS officials was that the birds were falling to their death due to glare from the bright streetlights. Subsequently, the officials sought permission from the civic authorities to replace the lights, with further specification of keeping bulbs at a 45-degree angle so that light flows downwards instead of sidewards. CIDCO is expected to adhere to these specifications in the new project,” said BN Kumar, director of Natconnet Foundation.

Despite repeated attempts by HT, CIDCO officials were unavailable for comment.