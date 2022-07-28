Citing security reasons, police oppose subway near Mantralaya
Mumbai Mumbai Police have opposed the proposed subway being constructed to connect Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavan to the upcoming Metro-3 station, citing security concerns.
Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) with the Public Works Department (PWD) had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to construct the 380-metre subway at Nariman Point and further extend it to Mantralaya, New Administrative building, Vidhan Bhavan to make the upcoming Metro-3 station accessible from these important locations.
However, the Marine Drive police and local Deputy Commissioner of Police had carried out a security survey and opposedit based on their assessment. The police report is expected to be submitted to the authorities soon.
“The subway is likely to pass from several crucial areas like the New Administrative building of the Mantralaya, the State Bank of India Corporate Centre and the Shipping Corporation of India building. In the past, several terrorist attacks or lone wolf attacks have taken place in subways in foreign countries. Terrorists had entered South Mumbai during the 26/11 terrorist attacks and in such conditions, if such a subway is built it will put more pressure on the police machinery,” said a police officer.
The police officer added that often protests take place outside Mantralaya and even suicide attempts are made by people. If the protestors enter the subway it can further create problems and stopping them could be a challenge.
“If the subway starts, it will put further burden on the existing security set-up as security will also have to be kept at the subway,” said a police officer. “The existing roads are in good condition, there are no traffic jams in the area. The subway will be unused during weekends,” the officer added.
The officer said they have put in place a mechanism to thoroughly check every person entering the Mantralaya and other buildings in the vicinity and if the subway provides direct access to these buildings, additional policemen will be required to be deployed at the entry gates.
