MUMBAI: As Mumbai heads into the long-delayed civic elections, resident groups from two sharply contrasting neighbourhoods, Malabar Hill and Govandi, have demanded stringent action against air pollution, transparent redevelopment practices and accountability from elected representatives. Citizens’ charters put pollution, redevelopment at centre of civic poll pitch

In Malabar Hill’s D ward, residents have framed their manifesto around environmental protection, pedestrian safety and unregulated redevelopment, warning that unchecked construction and political apathy are pushing the area towards an ecological and public health crisis.

Air pollution has emerged as the foremost concern. “It is a public health emergency but it is not being talked about or addressed with the seriousness it deserves,” said Pervin Sanghvi, founder of Friends of Malabar Hill. “Clean air is non-negotiable. That is our primary concern.”

The Malabar Hill charter demands stricter enforcement of construction norms, limits on simultaneous redevelopment projects, protection of heritage trees and a moratorium on indiscriminate political defacement. It also calls for walkable streets, regulated parking, better waste management and participatory governance through regular consultations between residents and civic officials.

Residents say they plan to engage directly with nominated candidates across parties to seek firm commitments. “When we meet nominated candidates, we will ask them how they plan to address these issues,” Sanghvi said, adding that residents had already begun informal interactions with some candidates. “But many candidates have not even come to survey and have not approached us.”

If Malabar Hill’s charter reflects anxiety over environmental degradation in a high-density elite neighbourhood, the Govandi citizens’ manifesto foregrounds survival issues in one of Mumbai’s most vulnerable wards. Slum redevelopment, lack of consent and opaque civic processes dominate the Govandi Citizens’ Charter released by local community groups.

“Slum redevelopment is the biggest issue here,” said Faiyaz Alam Sheikh, founder of the Govandi Citizens’ Welfare Forum. “For private redevelopment, consent from more than 50% residents is required. But when the BMC undertakes projects, there is no consent taken at all. That needs to change. Redevelopment should happen with a clear policy and people’s participation.”

The Govandi charter flags chronic problems ranging from unsafe housing, water shortages and sanitation failures to air pollution from the Deonar dumping ground and poor access to public healthcare and education. It also raises concerns about harassment of residents for documents and basic services and the absence of grievance redressal mechanisms.

Community groups say they will seek written commitments from all candidates. “All those who have filed nominations will be asked to take an oath on this charter,” Sheikh said. “This election is about accountability, not promises.”