Citizens express concerns over environmental impact of Aksa Beach redevelopment

Mumbai: Ever since the redevelopment work began at Aksa Beach earlier this month, citizens and environmentalists have expressed several concerns over its impact on the ecosystem. As part of the project, a long cobalt pathway and a kilometre-long two-foot sea wall will be constructed on its sandy beach.

However, Kandivali resident and environment campaigner Manan Desai feels, “These are not required on Aksa.” Explaining the reason why, Desai said, “The beach is actually well-lined with coconut and casuarina trees which can help prevent erosion. The need for a sea wall has not been explained by authorities or backed with actual data. In fact, the Aksa beachfront is one of the relatively untouched beaches as compared to places like Juhu or Versova. It needs to be preserved. Opening it up for even more tourists will put a lot of pressure on the ecosystem.”

A proposal by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) for “seafront development and beautification at Aksa beach” was given a limited nod in June last year by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), with permissions granted only for the construction of an anti-sea erosion wall and parks and recreational grounds, as per the provisions of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

The MCZMA had clearly stated that other activities proposed by MMB, including parking spaces, gyms, volleyball courts, and a food plaza, were prohibited. MCZMA also instructed MMB to ensure that no construction takes place on the beach itself.

Since MCMZA’s approval, however, similar seafront developments (by the public works department) at Versova Beach and Girgaum Chowpatty (by the city municipal corporation) have been found to be in violation of CRZ regulations, with large portions of the sandy beaches being reclaimed or used as dumping grounds.

Environmentalists have raised the issue at multiple levels, including with local legislators and parliamentarians.

“A trend seems to be emerging wherein authorities apply for CRZ clearance to carry out some permissible activities, and then during the execution, they end up violating the protected area. Take Versova, for example, where pretty much half of the sandy beach has been completely reclaimed under the guise of building an anti-sea erosion wall, and a promenade-like space has come up within the protected area. Similarly, at Girgaum Chowpatty, too, reclamation work happened in the CRZ-1 area. Aksa Beach has also been on the radar for development, and it is important for citizens to remain vigilant so that we do not lose another sandy beach in Mumbai,” said environmentalist Zoru Bhatena, who has mounted official responses to happenings at both Girgaum and Versova.

An official with the MMB, who is privy to the project, said that landscaping and development of a food plaza for visitors are still on the cards, but that it will be done outside of the CRZ-1 area.

“There is no question of violating CRZ laws. I cannot comment on the status of projects on other beaches, but we are clear about the conditions with which the MCZMA cleared the project. Construction of a sea wall is necessary in order to protect the tourism facility, otherwise, the entire thing can be washed away during a monsoon high tide. Our purpose is to boost tourism,” said the official, requesting not to be identified.