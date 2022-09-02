Citizens not impressed by TMC’s pothole survey numbers
Citizens of Diva are not easily impressed by TMC’s claim. They said the suburb continues to be full of death traps for commuters
Thane: Four days after 22-year-old Ganesh Fale was killed when he fell off his two-wheeler negotiating a pothole and hit his head against the rear wheels of a tanker, on Diva Agasan Road, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) hastily covered up the spot and put out data stating only a few potholes remain to be repaired.
This was the seventh pothole-related death in Thane in this monsoon season.
The civic body’s survey has revealed that the city has 1649 potholes of which only 132 remain to be repaired. The repairs were done till August 29.
Citizens of Diva are not easily impressed by TMC’s claim. They said the suburb continues to be full of death traps for commuters.
Tushar Patil, a local resident and a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) functionary said, “The corporation immediately repaired the patch where the death took place. However, they left the other patches on the same stretch and other roads in Diva unattended.”
Residents claimed roads in Milind Nagar, Phadke Pada Station Road, Mhasoba Nagar and Bedekar Nagar have equally deadly potholes.
The pothole survey states of the nine wards in TMC limits, the roads in Diva ward are the most damaged, having 489 potholes, followed by Vartak Nagar with 380 potholes and Kalwa with 250 potholes.
In Diva, TMC claims to have filled 454 potholes while 25 remain. Residents challenged the numbers saying more than 25 potholes are yet to be filled.
The civic body has used wet bound macadem, cold mix, paver blocks, asphalting or concretisation, depending on the climatic conditions, to solve the problem. TMC spends around ₹2.5 crore on pre-monsoon road repairs though it has not much to show for it on ground.
“We have filled the potholes on Diva-Agasan stretch. Road repair is underway in Diva constantly. We do it when there is a dry spell. If people claim there are more potholes, we will fill those immediately,” said Faruq Shaikh, assistant commissioner, TMC.
Prathamesh Chavan, 20, employed in a bakery in Diva
The condition of roads in Diva has been worsening for the last five years. The civic body carried out repairs at the recent accident spot but there are others in bad state too. When will they all be repaired for a smooth and safe commute?
Abhijit Hirase, 33, businessman in Diva
Just about five per cent of the potholed roads have been repaired. They have just filled the potholes with some material which washes away easily. Other roads are still in a similar state.
Total potholes: 1,649
Area of potholes: 3384 sq.mts.
Potholes filled: 1,517
Area of potholes filled: 3,216 sq.mts
Potholes yet to be filled: 132
Area of potholes to be filled: 168 sq.mts
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
-
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics