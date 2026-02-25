Mumbai: A day after HT reported that a baobab tree on Lokhandwala Back Road was to be axed for the Coastal Road project, citizens have rallied to save the tree. The baobab is among the 184 trees slated to be felled along Lokhandwala Back Road in Andheri to make way for the Coastal Road’s North Package–A. Citizens rally to save the Baobab to be axed for Coastal Road project

Ravi Joseph Pereira, a member of the Movement for Environment and Civic Action group, has offered space at his farm in Palghar to relocate the tree. “I have over 15,000 trees in my farm and there is definitely space for one more. Besides, it will add to the knowledge of students who visit my farms,” he said. “Merely talking about saving the trees won’t do. We need to step forward to save the trees,” added Pereira.

Others rallying against the tree-cutting explored crowdfunding options to transplant the tree under the expert guidance of a qualified horticulturist to ensure the baobab survives.

Sancia Sequeira, a member of the Bandra Khar Santacruz Citizens Whatsapp group, said, “A few concerned citizens have decided to approach the garden department officials and get them to transplant it locally here in Mumbai. It can be easily planted in one of the BMC gardens. Besides, when the BMC has so much funds, why not have them do the transplantation? We could also get the MLA’s funds for this.”

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) team was not receptive to the idea of granting permissions for the transplantation. “While citizens generally show initial enthusiasm to save such trees, granting permission for transplantation to the general public is very difficult. Besides, it is difficult to keep checking if the citizens are actually maintaining the tree and taking good care of it,” the official said.

However, there is some hope to save the rare Baobab tree with the city’s Tree Committee set for revival on February 25. The committee will comprise 13 elected corporators with the municipal commissioner as chairperson and the standing committee chairperson among its members, along with nominated experts. An official announcement is expected on February 26.