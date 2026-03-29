MUMBAI: In a move aimed at boosting transparency and public participation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will allow citizens to monitor its annual desilting operations through a dedicated online dashboard. The platform will provide real-time updates, including photographs and video clips of silt removal from major drains across the city. Citizens to track desilting live as BMC opens dashboard for drain cleaning works

Municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who recently reviewed the pre-monsoon preparedness works, said the initiative is intended to enable residents to track progress in their areas and ensure accountability in the critical drain-cleaning exercise ahead of the rains.

Gagrani has directed civic officials to ensure that silt removed from drains is cleared within 48 hours to prevent re-entry into the system. He also ordered joint inspections with the railways and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to assess readiness for the monsoon.

The civic body has been asked to closely coordinate with railway authorities to clean drains located within and alongside railway lines, and to inspect culverts to ensure smooth flow of stormwater.

Pre-monsoon works undertaken by the BMC include widening of drains, desilting of nullahs, and clearing of culverts beneath railway tracks and other critical points. As part of measures to curb marine pollution, trash booms have already been installed at 14 major drains to intercept floating debris before it reaches the sea.

Additional trash booms will be deployed at key locations, including Mogra, Majas, Mankhurd, Somaiya, Vakola and Dadar-Dharavi drains.

The commissioner has also instructed officials to regularly brief elected representatives on the progress of desilting works and organise joint inspection visits to ensure closer oversight of the operations.