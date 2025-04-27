Citizens vent, demand solutions at public hearing on BEST transport

MUMBAI: A one-of-its-kind public hearing on the state of BEST called on Saturday by the citizen group Aamchi Mumbai, Aamchi BEST (AMAB) saw a sizeable turnout. Citizens across the city met at the Marathi Patrakar Sangh to discuss the issues plaguing the BEST undertaking. Over 100 citizens raised their concerns, from poor bus frequency and increased wait time to overcrowding, at the gathering. Mumbai, India. Apr 26, 2025: Amchi Mumbai Amchi BEST NGO organize a public hearing for BEST buses at Marathi Patrakar Sangh in Mumbai. Mumbai, India. Apr 26, 2025. Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Terming BEST a “fiasco”, citizens demanded better management of the public transport module that is a lifeline for Mumbai’s 3 million-plus passengers. The public hearing went on for around three hours.

“There were 36 citizens who presented their views,” said Hussain Indorewala, co-convenor, AMAB. “From poor frequency, overcrowded buses and bus stops to discontinuation of routes, people listed the factors that have been plaguing BEST. In recent months, buses have caught fire, we have been witnessing bus accidents and there are perennial issues with the staff. Yesterday, the CM called a high-level meeting to understand the problems of BEST, and once again depot monetisation was discussed. Already, the Undertaking has not received money running into crores from developers who have taken over bus depots for development.”

Vidhyadhar Vishwasrao, a resident of Bhandup, said that people in the suburb had recently undertaken a campaign between Bhandup and Kanjurmarg and got over 6,100 signatures from BEST commuters asking for better services. “So many bus routes have been discontinued,” he said. “Frequency of buses too needs to improve, as the wait time has gone up substantially.”

Malad resident Akshata Bhole vented her frustration about regularly reaching office late on account of bus delays. “As there are fewer buses on the road, the waiting time is 30 to 60 minutes,” she said. “We are forced to take crowded buses, which are unsafe for women. Moreover, the BEST has cut short its long-journey routes, due to which passengers are forced to get down midway and wait for another bus.” A school student from Bandra (E) echoed Bhole’s statement.

Other issues discussed were the need for BEST to have more buses in its own fleet, not to privatise depot land and lose assets, and invest in dedicated bus lanes that are much cheaper than building metro rail corridors.

Meanwhile, BEST officials said they were working on several measures to improve the overall situation. “We plan to expand the bus fleet to 7,000 from the existing 2700 buses in the coming months,” said a BEST official. “We are using technology that will aid passengers in finding out the real-time location of buses. A policy will be framed for leasing of bus depot lands, creating spaces for commercial shops, residential units and buses.”

BEST has been demanding a merger with the BMC, so that the BEST budget comes under the municipal budget, which will ensure allocated funds. At the meeting, BEST general manager SVR Srinivas reportedly requested the waiving of toll fees, the disbursement of ₹1,658 crore towards staff dues and the waiving of government taxes.