City experiences cool winds on Sunday, AQI drops to 55

Mumbai: With the summer season setting in and temperatures touching 37.2 degrees Celsius three days in a row, the city experienced a pleasant Sunday with cloudy skies and cool winds that cleaned the air.

The temperature during the day was four degrees below normal with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording a maximum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius. Around 8pm, temperatures in many parts of the city hovered between 20 to 23 degrees Celsius.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was satisfactory at 55, as per the 4pm bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The minimum temperature recorded at 5.30am was, however, four degrees above normal at 24.4 degrees Celsius.

Last week, the weather in the city was oscillating. On two days, maximum temperatures touched a high of 37 degrees Celsius. In fact, on March 1, the city woke to a bout of short spells of unseasonal rain showers with the Colaba observatory recording 3mm of rain.