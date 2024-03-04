 City experiences cool winds on Sunday, AQI drops to 55 | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / City experiences cool winds on Sunday, AQI drops to 55

City experiences cool winds on Sunday, AQI drops to 55

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 04, 2024 06:50 AM IST

Mumbai experiences pleasant Sunday with temperatures below normal at 28.8°C. Cloudy skies and cool winds improve air quality with AQI at 55.

Mumbai: With the summer season setting in and temperatures touching 37.2 degrees Celsius three days in a row, the city experienced a pleasant Sunday with cloudy skies and cool winds that cleaned the air.

HT Image
HT Image

The temperature during the day was four degrees below normal with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording a maximum temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius. Around 8pm, temperatures in many parts of the city hovered between 20 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was satisfactory at 55, as per the 4pm bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The minimum temperature recorded at 5.30am was, however, four degrees above normal at 24.4 degrees Celsius.

Last week, the weather in the city was oscillating. On two days, maximum temperatures touched a high of 37 degrees Celsius. In fact, on March 1, the city woke to a bout of short spells of unseasonal rain showers with the Colaba observatory recording 3mm of rain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On