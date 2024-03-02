City experiences unseasonal rainfall

Mumbai: The city woke up to a bout of short spells of unexpected rain showers on Friday morning in areas like Byculla and Dadar to Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Santacruz, Andheri, Jogeshwari, and more. HT Image

Sunil Kamble, deputy director general, India Meteorological Department, said the reason behind the unseasonal shower was a trough, but no more rain is expected in Mumbai for the next 48 hours.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Colaba observatory recorded 3mm of rain, with Santacruz recording none. “This was due to the ununiform variation of areas where it rained,” said Kamble.

The rains raised the humidity, reaching 88% in the morning at Colaba and 64% at Santacruz.

The temperature at Santacruz was 35 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. The minimum was at 25.5, a whole six degrees above normal. The maximum at Colaba was 31.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 22 degrees Celsius.

“The maximum temperature will continue to be in the range of 34 to 35 degrees Celsius,” said Kamble, giving no sign of respite from the heat.