City hottest in the state, morning temperatures set to see a rise: IMD

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 14, 2024 07:10 AM IST

Mumbai's morning temperatures are set to rise, reaching 25-26°C this week, with current highs at 36.1°C, due to easterly winds, says IMD.

Mumbai: Morning temperatures are bound to get higher in the next few days, reaching uncomfortable levels, as per the IMD. While Wednesday recorded a minimum of 21.4 degrees Celsius in Santacruz, it will go up to between 25 to 26 degrees Celsius later this week.

City hottest in the state, morning temperatures set to see a rise: IMD

The maximum temperature at Santacruz was 36.1 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above normal and the highest in the state. Colaba had a maximum of 33.8 degrees Celsius and minimum of 23.6 degrees Celsius.

While the maximum would stay the same, the minimum temperatures see scheduled to see a hike, up to 26 degrees Celsius in Colaba as per the IMD.

“This is the pattern of the season at this time of the month, with the dominating easterly winds delaying the sea breeze and increasing temperatures,” said Sushma Nair, scientist at IMD Mumbai. “Temperatures in the morning will increase for the next few days.”

