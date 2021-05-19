City may see drizzles, thundershowers: IMD

Light rain and isolated thundershowers are likely to be felt at isolated locations across the city till Wednesday night, as per the India Meteorological Department’s forecast for the day. Thane and Palghar districts are also likely to see light to moderate rain on Wednesday, while the southern leg of the Konkan coast will continue seeing light rain.

Cyclone Tauktae, which passed Mumbai on Monday after rapidly intensifying into a Category 4 cyclonic storm, made landfall in Gujarat on Monday night, and its influence on city weather is likely to fizzle out by Thursday morning, when clear and sunny skies are expected to take over. Partly cloudy, overcast skies were reported across the city on Tuesday as well, for the third consecutive day.

As per the IMD’s automatic weather station in Santacruz, the city had received about 230mm of rain until 8:30am on Tuesday, surpassing the previous 24-hour rainfall record (190mm in May 2000). The IMD’s AWS in Colaba, meanwhile, saw 207mm of rain in the 24-hour period up to 8:30am on Tuesday, breaking the May 2000 record of 190.8mm. Both observatories have recorded rain in the month of May only for the second time in a decade. The last was 3mm of rainfall in May 2017.

Meanwhile, some parts of the city registered over 300mm of rainfall within 24 hours (as of 8:30am), including Borivli and Juhu, as reported by independent meteorologists. Other districts received more torrential rainfall, such as Ratnagiri, which got 364mm of rainfall within just 15 hours, between Sunday night and Monday morning. Palghar, lying north of Mumbai, recorded 298mm rain in 15 hours between Monday and Tuesday. The city woke up to a minimum temperature of 23.7°Celsius (four degrees below normal) following heavy rain.