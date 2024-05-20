City Police conduct massive security exercise ‘Operation All Out’ before LS elections

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police undertook a massive preventive-security exercise, called ‘Operation All Out,’ over Saturday and Sunday. This operation, coinciding with Mumbai’s voting day in the Lok Sabha elections on Monday, aimed to arrest absconders, wanted accused, and externed persons, execute warrants on a large scale, and track drug peddlers to thwart any untoward incidents on polling day. HT Image

As part of preventive measures, the police inspected 738 hotels, lodges, guest houses, and various other locations, resulting in the arrest of 50 individuals, including absconders and individuals with non-bailable warrants issued against them. This operation, conducted citywide, was overseen by Mumbai’s Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, with senior police officers supervising the regional police formations, Traffic police, Special Branch, and Protection and Security wings of the city police.

Additionally, 46 individuals were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and 31 others were taken into custody for allegedly possessing illegal weapons, such as knives and swords, during the operation. Numerous weapons were also seized.

The police further arrested 7 absconding accused wanted across the city and apprehended 17 individuals against whom non-bailable warrants had been issued. Combing operations were conducted at 205 locations to uphold law and order and deter habitual offenders from committing crimes. Additionally, 1,095 individuals with previous offenses were screened, leading to the identification of 212 suspects at their residences, where preventive action is being taken based on their merits. The police have also issued warnings to refrain from engaging in criminal activities.

The police also conducted nakabandi at 1,605 locations across the city, inspecting 5,836 two and four-wheeler vehicles. Action was taken against 1,558 motorists under the Motor Vehicles Act, with one driver found under the influence of alcohol and dealt with under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police cracked down on the illegal sale of liquor and gambling businesses, found illicit operations at 15 locations. These operations were shut down, resulting in the arrest of 25 individuals. Furthermore, 82 actions were taken against suspects exhibiting suspicious behaviour under sections 142, 120, 122, and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

‘Operation All Out’ is routinely conducted across the city before major occasions or festivals under the guidance of the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Ahead of the parliamentary general election, the operation was carried out to maintain law and order, stated a police officer.